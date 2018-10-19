Seven Army men injured in IED blast in Pulwama village Thursday

Javid SofiPulwama
At least seven Army men of 55 rashtriya rifles were injured in an IED blast on Thursday evening in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said that militants at around 10:pm on Thursday detonated an improvised explosive devices (IED) at Trichal village when an armoured vehicle was crossing over a bridge on Pulwama-Lassipora road.
He said that the IED exploded with a big bang and subsequently militants fired at troops who retaliated.
"The firing continued for about 15 minutes," he said, adding that the explosion caused damage to the vehicle and around seven Army men also sustained injury."
The injured were shifted to Srinagar for treatment, he said. Local residents said that the explosion caused damage to windowpanes of the houses nearby.
The police official said that a cardon and search operation was launched in the area to track the militants.
However, attackers were not traced.
