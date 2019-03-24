Setup spl commission to probe Rizwan’s custodial killing: Traders to Governor

March 24, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Kashmir based trade and other business bodies Saturday asked the government to constitute a special commission to investigate the custodial killing of Rizwan Asad Pandith, a resident of south Kashmir's Awantipora town.

In a joint press conference at Kashmir Press Club, President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shiekh Ashiq said that they collectively express anguish at the “perennial silence” of the world community and human rights organisations over the repeated “brutalization of our community.”

“We appeal to Governor Satya Pal Mailk for setting up of a time-bound independent special commission of inquiry in the Rizwan custodial killing,” he said.

Ashiq said in the time the commission submits its report, “it would serve the end of justice if the case is treated as one of the custodial killings and all the persons associated with the case are put behind bars and kept away from active duty.”

Rizwan, a 29-year-old Postgraduate in Chemistry, who worked as a principal at a local private school, was killed in Police custody in Kashmir during the intervening night of 18 and 19 March, triggering outrage.

Police said he was detained on 17 March in connection with an investigation of militancy case while the family of the deceased teacher had said that Rizwan was “innocent and killed in a cold-blood”.

Government is also conducting a magisterial inquiry into the killing. A separate police inquiry is also being conducted into the incident.

Quoting Rizwan’s family, KCCI president said that the deceased’s body "bears evidence of being subjected to extreme physical violence.”

“The video of his final ablution, shared on social media by his brother, shows torture and burn marks. It is widely believed that Rizwan Asad Pandit has died in Police custody due to the physical torture inflicted upon him,” Ashiq said.

He said that as per press reports, police have registered FIR No. 09/2019 under section 224 RPC (Attempt to escape from Custody) and also a Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered.

“There are countless instances of inquiries being ordered in the killings without any results,” KCCI president said.

He said that such inquiries, suffering from institutional bias and State interference, have rarely served the interests of justice.

“We have reason to believe that this killing would also suffer the same fate and the killers would again roam free to kill, more confident in the fact that their crimes will never be brought to account,” Ashiq said.

KCCI president said that the repeated perpetration of serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law needs in-depth fact-finding and investigation with the view of providing avenues of justice and redress for victims and to deter future violations.

The associations who participated in the Joint conference include KCC&I, High Court Bar Association, KTMF, KEA, KTMF (R), FCIK(A), FCIK(M), JKSECC, KCSDS, KHARA, CCIK, All Transport Welfare Association, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Dealers Association, Houseboat Owners Association, Kharof, Pvt School Association, Kashmir Bakers Association, All Kashmir Chemist & Distributors Association, Hoteliers Club, All Traders & Transporters Coordination Committee, All J&K Taxi Owners Association, Association Of Kashmir Tour, Environmental Protection Group, Shehr-e-Khaas Coordination, Beopar Mandal S R Gunj, Rehabilitation Alliance, Batamaloo Traders Association.