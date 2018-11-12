Setting up of JNVs, KVs: CS reviews progress of identification, allotment of land

Srinagar:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Sunday chaired a video-conference with Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division here to review the progress of land identification and allotment for setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalays (KVs) across Kashmir Division.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.
KVs are imparting quality education to more than 12 lakh students and JNVs are providing modern education free of cost to nearly 2.50 lakh students in different parts of the country including Jammu & Kashmir.
With the opening up of new KVs and JNVs more students of Kashmir division particularly belonging to rural areas will be able to access affordable quality education.
Chief Secretary asked concerned Deputy Commissioners to expedite the identification and processing of the revenue papers of State land, in cases where land is yet to be indentified and the KV is functioning from a temporary accommodation. He asked DCs to also identify land for opening of new KVs, proposals of which have been referred to Government of India. The concerned DCs were asked to resolve the issues related to land identification and allotment, if any, in respect of JNVs in their districts.