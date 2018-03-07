Setting up Multi-Modal Logistic Parks in JK

Administrative Secretary PWD designated Nodal Officer
Jammu:
The State Government today designated Administrative Secretary Public Works Department (PEWD) as Nodal Officer to coordinate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the development of Multi-Modal Logistic Parks in J&K.
Pertinently, the State Government has already signed an MoU with Dubai Ports World for setting up Multi-Modal Logistic Parks in Jammu and Srinagar.
MoU for setting up first ever Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) and transportation hub in the State through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was signed by J&K Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu with the Dubai Ports Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem in presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi last month.
The MoU would facilitate maiden FDI to the tune of Rs 5000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, through Joint Venture, over the next five years.
The proposed Inland Logistic Parks to be established at Samba in Jammu and Ompora in Kashmir would include warehouses and specialized storage solutions including CA Stores and Cold Storage Chains for transportation of agriculture, horticulture and handicraft products and other trade-able goods from J&K directly to the markets worldwide bringing down the transportation costs substantially.
Prior to signing of MoU, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, alongwith a team of Senior Executives of Dubai Ports visited J&K to hash-out the modalities for setting up Inland Logistics Parks in Jammu and Srinagar. The Dubai Ports delegation held detailed deliberations with the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu, Industries Minister, Chander Parkash Ganga and other State Government officials and also visited the proposed site for the Logistics Park at Samba in Jammu.
