Setting example of communal harmony, KP highlights Islamic ethics at seerat confab, serves iftaar

June 02, 2019 | M T Rasool

Setting an example of communal harmony, a Kashmiri Pandith on Saturday highlighted Islamic ethics during an impressive seerat conference organized by International Delhi Public School here in Bandipora while the other Pandtis managed the event by serving the guests.

Chaman Lal Koul, 72 a Kashmiri Pandith during the Seerat Conference shed light on the character of the Holy Prophet (SAW). Recalling exemplary incidents of Prophetic Life, Gupta said everyone moment from the life of Prophet Muhammad SAW has a special message for humanity and people should follow His life in aggregate.

Stating that there is the obvious success sayings of Prophet Muhammad, Chaman Lal said whole humanity would be successful in this world and the world hereafter if we follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet (SAW).

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is Prophet of the people if we will follow him in all respects all the evil will be p off the world,” Chaman Lal Koul said.

Expressing concern over the growing “chaos” among the Muslim communities across the globe, Chaman Lal said that there was huge gap between the Prophetic teachings and Muslim who claim to follow him and the gap needs to be managed.

“The people especially Muslims should follow the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in all respects to manage the crisis they are facing in the modern world, the only solute to growing global problems is to follow the teachings of pious people sent by God to us,” Chaman Lal said.

For Koul every saint and sufi comes with a God’s Special message but the Prophet Muhammad an adorable of God is a gift to the whole of humanity. Chaman Lal Koul, a teacher, residing here in Kaloosa area of Bandipora braving all odds continued to stay put to his roots, Instead of migrating out of Kashmir during the early ’90s.

From the last 30 years, Koul said that he has always participated whenever invited in the functions, festivals, and events organized by Muslim.

Rakesh Koul who is the principal of IDPS managed the vent and served the participants to make the Seerat Conference a successful event.

During the Seerat Conference, students presented their papers and explored the different shades of Prophet Muhammad SAW. Imam Ahiemsharief Moulana Nazir Ahmed who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address, said that Islam is a complete code of life and we can seek guidance from it for the solution of problems being faced by Muslim Ummah.

He further said that we should be thankful of Allah Almighty that we were born as Muslims and we should promote solidarity and harmony among the Muslims.

Chairman of International Delhi Public School Fayaz Ahmed in his welcome address said that Seerat Chair will be established in the school to organize workshops, conferences, and seminars on Islamic ethics and to highlight the different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.