Setback to BJP as 25 senior leaders resign from the party

Sajjad HussainKargil , July 21:
In a major setback to BJP's Kargil unit, its 25 senior leaders including vice president, spokesperson and gen secretary submitted their resignation to party organizer Ashok Kaul at Tourist Facilitation centre Kargil.
A delegation led BJP Kargil spokesperson Subhan Jaffery met Kaul and submitted their resignation.
Observers think that this is a huge setback for BJP as Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil polls are going to be held this year.
“Three months ago, we informed the party leadership in Kargil and the members of the state BJP about our resentment with some serious issues in the party. But the party has totally ignored us and we are compelled to take collective decision of resignation from the different positions and the basic membership of the party,” the resignation letter reads.
Referring to Mohammad Hassan Pasha, the resignation letter reads, “Our resentment with the party was basically with the indiscipline shown by Mohammad Hassan Pasha (BJYM member) who has been given free hand to work and take decision in BJP Kargil. He has done so many activities and also taken some important decisions on behalf of BJP by neglecting other senior members. In this regard you (BJP) is always behind him to support.”
During the press conference Subhan Jaffery further said that they have tried enough to unite the party by taking up the issue with former JK BJP President Sat Sharma, Ashok Kaul and other state level senior members “but all efforts went vein”.
“These leaders had given us one-week time to settle down the issue. But even after 3 months we have not been heard,” he added
Among those who have resigned from the party are Tsewang Dorjey (district vice president BJP Kargil), Mohammad Subhan Jaffery (BJP Kargil spokesperson), Zakir Ali Zakiri (BJP Kargil gen sec), Mohammad Ali ( BJP Kargil cashier), Abdul Hani (distt. Kisan Morcha president), Tsewang Tundup (block president Batalik Darchik), Mohammad Abass Skambo (secretary, BJP Kargil), Mohammad Salman (BJP Kargil, senior member), and Ghulam Mohammad Kaksar (BJP Kargil, senior member).