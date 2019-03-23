Set up spl commission to probe Rizwan’s custodial killing: Traders to Governor

March 23, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Kashmir based-trader and business bodies Saturday asked the government to constitute a special commission to investigate the custodial killing of Rizwan Asad Pandith, a resident of south Kashmir's Awantipora town.

“We appeal to Governor Satya Pal Mailk for setting up of a time-bound independent special commission of inquiry in the Rizwan custodial killing,” president Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said in a joint press conference with trade and business co-ordination of Kashmir at Kashmir Press Club here.

He said in the time the commission submits its report, “it would serve the end of justice, if the case is treated as one of the custodial killings and all the persons associated with the case are put behind bars and kept away from active duty.”

Rizwan, a 29-year-old Postgraduate in Chemistry, who worked as a principal at a local private school, was killed in Police custody in Kashmir during the intervening night of 18 and 19 March, triggering outrage.

Police said he was detained on 17 March in connection with an investigation of militancy case while the family of the deceased teacher had said that Rizwan was “innocent and killed in a cold-blood”.

Government is also conducting magisterial inquiry into the Rizwan’s killing. A separate police inquiry is also being conducted into the incident.