Set to join NC, Faesal seeks suggestions

Netizens say no to mainstream parties, some suggest JRL
‘My politics will depend on what people of Kashmir want’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 10:
An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper Shah Faesal, who is set to join National Conference (NC), Thursday sought suggestions to “decide” his future course in action in politics.
Taking to social media, Faesal, who is likely to contest the 2019 parliamentary polls from north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, on the NC ticket, said, “Whatever I am going to do hereafter depends on what people of Kashmiri want me to do. More so the youth.”
He also invited youth for an interaction on Friday to suggest him about his future plans but later cancelled it due to the forecast of “adverse weather” saying that “we shall meet soon”.
“If you are ready to come out of Fb/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow, we could think this through together. My choice of politics will be decided by real people not fb likes and comments,” Faesal wrote on his Facebook wall.
Projected as a poster boy by New Delhi in order to counter the rise of youth joining militant ranks after the killing of popular Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, Faesal Monday resigned from government services to protest “against unabated killings in Kashmir” and “and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government”.
According to the rules, the resignation of Faesal would be forwarded by the State’s Chief Secretary along with vigilance status of the officer.
The resignation would be considered by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT).
Faesal, who topped the 2010 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, said he was stormed with “abuse and adulation” after he announced resignation from the service.
“It has been a storm of abuse and adulation. Hundreds and thousands of people reacted to my resignation in hundreds and thousands of ways. I totally expected this," Faesal wrote.
After the announcement of his resignation, netizens stormed in with their comments on social media largely suggesting IAS topper not to join any existing mainstream political party.
“Sir please don't join PDP, NC, BJP or Congress but float your own party because they are proven disaster & they will ruin You. We don't want you to be wasted in those parties (sic),” Ayjazul Haq wrote on Faesal’s Facebook wall.
"If u want to do something good out of pure intentions through electoral politics, form a new party with youngsters of same ideological mindset with Kashmir centric policies rather than joining a bunch of murderers. At least that would be better (sic),” wrote another Facebook user Sheikh Abid.
“For a separate party, Yesssssss... For JKNC No Sorry (sic),” said Tanveer Bashir.
Many people also suggested Faesal to join the Hurriyat to represent the “true aspirations of the people”.
“Bro...don't join any pro Indian political party. We need people like ya in HURRIYAT #Plebescite (sic),” wrote FB user Bhatt Aadil.
“Join freedom struggle and be at peace with your conscience,” wrote Qazi Syed Irfan.