Set our son free: SPO’s family appeals militants

Javid SofiPulwama, July 28:
The family members of SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted by militants from his residence in Tral, Pulwama on Friday appealed militants to set their son free.
A video featuring some women and girls has gone viral on the social networking sites in which a women, who appears to be Mudasir’s mother, is seen making an emotional appeal to abductors of her son for letting him free.
“He is my only son and I have three unmarried daughters, forgive him for God’s sake,” she is seen appealing with her both hands folded.
The mother, who remains surrounded by three to four elderly women and two girls, is seen praying the abductors for giving a chance to her son and apologising them on behalf of her son.
The other women are seen wailing and crying as she makes the appeal.
Lone, son of Fayaz Ahmad of Chankitar Tral of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was abducted by militants Friday night from his home.
A police official said that two to three militants abducted him from his house.
Mudasir was posted at a police post in Reshipora village of Awantipora.
Mudasir is the third policeman abducted by militants in July.
On July 21, SPO-turned-constable Muhammad Salim Shah was killed after being abducted in Kulgam district and Javid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Hamid Dar was killed in a similar fashion on July 5.
In June, sepoy Aurengzeb of JKLI, who was posted at RR camp Shadimarg, was abducted from Qalampora and next day his body was found in Gusoo village.