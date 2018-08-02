SET aspirants accuse KU of unfair results

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 01:
A group of J&K State Eligibility Test (JKSET) aspirants have accused the Kashmir University authorities of being unfair in the results by preferring wrong answers.
They said despite submitting the right answers to Kashmir University website after the first answer key was released on 11th March nothing changed on the ground.
“KU authorities turned deaf ear towards this issue and kept the wrong answers untouched,” they said.
Shabir Ahmad, a JKSET aspirant told Rising Kashmir that he was shocked to see the final results of Chemistry subject because nothing was changed in the final key.
The aspirants appeared in different JKSET subjects including Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, Music, Kashmiri, Education and Urdu.
Another aspirant Iqbal Hassan, student of Music subject said 10 per cent answers are wrong according to the recent answer key that appeared on the KU website.
“What is fun of then conducting these examinations if they cannot hold them properly,” Hassan questioned.
They accused KU of playing with their future. By such errors what would be the effect on students who are already in a frustration, they questioned.
“A simple Google search will reveal that the statements are false. But they are correct, according to the KU answer key for the subject of Music,” they said.
The group said despite assurances from KU authorities nothing has been done in their favor. They appealed KU, Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad to look in the matter.
JKSET Coordinator, KU, Irshad Nawchoo could be not contacted for his comment.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com