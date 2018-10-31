Service orders distributed among NYCs in Pulwama

Pulwama, October 30:
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar today distributed service orders among various National Youth Corps (NYCs) volunteers in a function organized by Department of Youth Services & Sports Department at District office Complex here.
On the occasion, DDC urged upon newly appointees to work for the betterment of society and channelize their energy in a positive direction.
District Youth Services & Sports officer and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.