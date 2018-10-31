About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Service orders distributed among NYCs in Pulwama

Published at October 31, 2018 12:23 AM 0Comment(s)48views


Pulwama, October 30:

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar today distributed service orders among various National Youth Corps (NYCs) volunteers in a function organized by Department of Youth Services & Sports Department at District office Complex here.
On the occasion, DDC urged upon newly appointees to work for the betterment of society and channelize their energy in a positive direction.
District Youth Services & Sports officer and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top