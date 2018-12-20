Service Grievance Committee conducts maiden hearing

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 19:
To redress the service-related grievances of the state government employees, the newly constituted Service Grievance Committee (SGC) headed by Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday conducted its maiden hearing here at Convention Centre, Canal Road.
According to an official, during day long marathon hearing, the Advisor along with members of the Committee including Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development, Monitoring & Grievances, Rohit Kansal and Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Hilal Ahmad, listened in detail the service-related grievances of over 300 government employees comprising 30 delegations and several individuals.
The delegations and individuals expressed their gratitude tothe government for constituting the high-level committee to redress the service-related grievances of the government employees.
A delegation of HoD cadre Stenographers Association Jammu/ Srinagar submitted a memorandum of issues of Stenographers of HoD cadre working in various departments.
KAS Officers delegation apprised the Committee about the seniority dispute and demanded the withdrawal of the current seniority list. The delegation members informed that a committee headed by then Principal Secretary to Chief Minister was also formed to resolve the issue.
A delegation of Electrical Employees Union Jammu put forth several issues related to PDD daily wagers and technical staff.
Another delegation of Migrant Employees registered their grievance related to leave encashment.
A delegation of J&K Special Provision Act Employees Association put forth their issues of promotion and pension benefits.
Delegations of All J&K National Youth Corps Association, All J&K MGNREGA Employees Association and All J&K Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM) Employees Forum also registered their grievances pertaining to regularization of services.
All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association led by female home guards put forth their issues related to enhancement of working days of home guards.
A delegation of All J&K Plus Two Lecturers’ Association sought service protection of direct recruited Plus Two Lecturers and grant of Assured Career Progression, said the official.
He added that State Joint Action committee of Graduate Engineering Associations (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) submitted a memorandum of issues pertaining to their regularization, Assured Career Progression, removal of pay anomaly of Junior Engineers and reorganization of engineering department.
Various other delegations and individuals put forth their grievances related to SRO 202, relaxation for in-service candidates under SRO 202, filling of vacant posts, promotion related matters, regularization of their services and alike.
The committee headed by the Advisor Sharma assured the deputations that all their genuine concerns will be thoroughly examined and resolved, the official added.