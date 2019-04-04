Series of election meetings held in Nagrota constituency

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress committed to welfare of common man: Bhalla

Former Minister and Congress candidate from Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary seat Raman Bhalla today said that youth can bring J&K State out of the state of miseries by rendering their contribution.

This was observed by former Minister while addressing series of election meetings at Danshal, Badsoo, Kanayala, Korga, Kisanpur, Chalarah areas of Nagrota constituency. Prominent a,ong those who accompanied Bhalla include Ex MLA Shiv Dev Singh, Madam Mohan Dubey, Balwan Singh, Madam Soma Devi, Angrej Singh, Narayan Dutt Sharma, Mohan Lal Sharma, Bashir Ahmed, Dr. Parmanand Sharma, Block Presidents, Ward Presidents, Sarpanches, Panches, Workers and Supporters in large number.

He said that youth hold the key to progress and development while having the ability to bring the State out of morass and uncertainty.He also apprised the first time voters about the power of their vote and emphasized them to gear up for a big change, as that, their vote can bring a better change in the society, which is the need of the time.

Bhalla appealed the young brigade to come forward for a better change in the State, as the J&K has suffered enormously on every count due to the political exploitation under BJP rule. He said the State needs the services of young generation, very badly, to ensure overall development and progress in all the three regions, as the youth can bring out State from miseries.

He said Congress is duty bound to empower every section of the State equally especially the youth, who hold the key to development and can change the direction, for which they (Youth) need to rise to the occasion to show the power of their vote in the upcoming elections.

“I would urge the youth not only of this Assembly segment but the youth in all the three regions to remain steadfast to serve the people to the best of their ability and ensure defeat of political exploitation. They should strengthen the Congress Party, for the fact, Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi feels duty bound to empower the youth and other sections of the people from grass roots level,” Bhalla added.

He said people have closely followed the policy decisions of BJP.

“J&K has become a victim of their harmful policies. The people are looking forward to a Congress government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Our poll planks for the elections will be development, employment and to bring back peace, which was derailed after the BJP took rein. Congress has brought peace to Punjab, Mizoram and Assam through dialogue and will adopt same strategy in Jammu. The problem cannot be solved through guns,” Bhalla added.

It is the poor policies of the BJP that have caused the situation to escalate to this level. He said Congress by way of its pro-people policies is the only viable regional alternative for the people of the state. He said the previous government failed to do anything good for the people of state except strengthening the instrument of oppression to unleash terror on them. He regretted that the delivery on the promises during their tenure had been in opposite proportion to the expression of such high pitched slogans with not a single promise having been cashed in. “Hunger for power had taken toll of the opportunistic alliance, which was overtly and covertly working towards weakening the very idea of Jammu and Kashmir”, said Bhalla .

Bhalla blamed BJP for exploiting people by playing with their emotions on good governance drama staged by them. He said that Congress Party stands guarantee to the equitable development of all the three regions and the people. It will continue to serve the people to the best of its ability. He, while speaking on the occasion, said that there was complete chaos prevailing in the state due to misrule by the coalition government in the state, which disturbed the socio political scenario of the state to a great extent, he said.“Congress party is committed to resolve the issues confronting people and to fight against discrimination against people. It would continue to remain steadfast in serving the people. He particularly referred to the disillusionment of the people in Jammu and said the self-centric BJP has betrayed their mandate and had nothing to claim except delivering broken promises.

While Jammu region as a whole suffered unexampled bias in multifarious fields after the formation of the coalition, the unemployed Jammu youth continue to bear the severest brunt of the most discriminatory agenda of the BJP rule in the form of their near obliteration in various selection lists issued during their tenure. Bhalla regretted that contrary to people’s expectations, the BJP leaders surrendered even the marginal share of Jammu region in recruitments so as to keep their alliance partner in good humour and thereby keep their role of junior partner in the government intact. He blamed BJP for leaving people in the lurch midway after promising them stars and sky resulting in political inconsistency, deceit and betrayal to the people. He said wrong policies of the BJP brought Jammu and Kashmir at the cross roads of the history.