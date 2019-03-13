Series of CASOs in Pulwama

March 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A string of cordon and search operations (CASOs) were launched in five different villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The forces on Tuesday evening launched CASO at Bandzoo, Rajpora and Panjran villages of Pulwama district.

A police official said the combing operations ended peacefully late evening after forces conducted searches for militants and found nothing.

In the afternoon, a CASO was launched by troops in Laribal village of Pulwama during which youth clashed with forces before it was called off.

A similar cordon and search operation was launched in Hari-Pari village of Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The cordon and search operation was called off after forces conducted searches and did not establish contact with militants.