Sericulture officials leave for specialized training

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 09:
A group of 15 officials of the Sericulture Development Department of Kashmir Division Wednesday left for specialized training at National Silkworm Seed Organization (NSSO), Bengaluru.
The official spokesperson said the officials, sponsored for training in seed technology under ATMA scheme, were flagged off by Additional Director Sericulture Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, in presence of senior functionaries of the Department.
On the occasion, the Additional Director said that the officials shall be trained by the Scientists and faculty of the NSSO in the advanced scientific techniques for Silkworm Seed production.