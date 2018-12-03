Sericulture Deptt to launch urban mulberry plantation drive

Free delivery of Mulberry plants at doorstep: Director Sericulture
JAMMU, NOVEMBER 2:
To have an effective role in ensuring a healthy, hygienic and eco-friendly environment and to boost Sericulture activities in the municipal areas of the State, Sericulture Development Department is planning to launch an extensive Urban Mulberry plantation drive in the coming plantation season with free delivery of Improved Mulberry plants to the households at their doorsteps.
This was stated by Director Sericulture, Gulzar Ahmad here today while reviewing the mulberry plantation programme of Jammu Division. He said that the Department of Sericulture shall focus on the Urban mulberry plantation across the State, for which action plans have been formulated and anticipatory measures are afoot for successful launch in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and all other major towns of the State to cover the vacant nazool, State lands, roadsides, Govt. Offices and the households. Institutional mulberry plantation in the urban areas shall form an important aspect of the drive.
Under 1st Phase the ensuing season as many as fifty thousand improved varieties of mulberry plants shall be planted in the municipal limits of cities and major towns with active support of concerned Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities, Municipalities and other departments. The planting of such improved varieties with high oxygen releasing capacity in urban areas will have multiple role in arresting pollution, conserving environment, beautifying the areas and the households as well. These plants shall prove green reservoirs with provision of foliage for silkworm rearing.
The Director Sericulture further elaborated that for successful launch of the programmes special teams are being constituted, who shall also ensure proper upkeep, maintenance and nourishment of the plants in coordination with concerned departments and agencies.
For facilitating the household owners who shall be provided highly improved mulberry plants free of cost by the Sericulture Department at their door step. Helpline Desks have been established at Directorate as well as Additional Directorate level offices in Jammu and Srinagar. The interested persons of Municipal areas in all the districts of the State can contact for advance booking and seeking other information on telephone numbers 0191-2542408, 546318 (J), 0194-2311171 (K), Mob: 9419518139.
These helpdesks can also be contacted by those who intend to venture into Silkworm Rearing activities for availing the facilities including highly subsidized silkworm seed, mulberry plant leaves/saplings, Rearing kits, disinfectants, technical knowhow and the marketing facilities.
The Sericulture Development Department is making all out efforts to reach out to the desired target groups for rejuvenating and expanding the silkworm rearing activities being highly profitable with least investments & quick returns, Gulzar Ahmad said, and added that the field functionaries have been geared up for identifying and exploring new potential areas for overall development of Sericulture in the State.