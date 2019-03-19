Sericulture deptt organizes awareness camp at Baramulla

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day-long awareness camp was organized today by the Sericulture department here under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA).

The camp was attended by silkworm rearers and a large number of local people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ahsan Mir was the chief guest on the occasion.

The camp was aimed at to sensitize the participants about various schemes launched for the welfare of silkworm rearers.

The experts of Sericulture department delivered lectures and explained useful methods to the farmers for better silkworm rearing.

The ADC highlighted the need for improving the economy and appealed the youth to come forward and avail benefits from various schemes. He stressed on them for setting up income generating units to earn a livelihood and provide opportunities for employment to others. He said that silkworm rearing can be easily done by both men and women at home without any difficulty.

Earlier, District Sericulture Officer G N Mir gave a brief about the activities and achievements of his department. He said that about 1300 families are presently involved with silkworm rearing in the district and are being provided with various incentives by the department.