Sericulture Deptt launches plantation drive at Boniyar

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing its efforts to enhance the green cover, Sericulture department today launched a plantation drive at Munsif Court Boniyar Uri during which several Mulberry saplings were planted in the court campus.

On the occasion, District Sericulture Officer Baramulla informed that about 32000 Mulberry plants will be planted during this season in the district. Of these, 5000 saplings are being planted by cluster farmers, 5000 by scattered farmers, while as 10000 such saplings would be planted under MGNREGA. Moreover, 10000 Mulberry saplings are being planted in departmental blocks/farms and another 2000 saplings are being planted in various educational institutions.

In view of the importance of plantation, it was enjoined upon the communities to participate in the drive to maintain hygiene and preserve environment in the district.