Sericulture Deptt launches Mulberry plantation drive at Kupwara

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Sericulture, Riyaz Ahmad Wani today kick-started Mulberry plantation drives here in the premises of Mulberry Nursery.

It was informed that the Department will plant 33400 Mulberry saplings across six zones of the district

JD Sericulture Dr. Rajeash, District Sericulture Officer Manzoor Ahamad Sofi, Zonal Officer Gh Mohammad Magray, Inchargre Sub REC Kupwara Zubaida Viqar and Mohammad Amin, besides senior officers of sericulture and a good number of Silkworm rearers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Director Sericulture said that silkworm rearing involves meagre resources and manpower, and is directly related to socio-economic upliftment of cross sections of people especially the weaker and downtrodden. He said concerted efforts are being made to give impetus to the sericulture activities with the aim to enhance the livelihood opportunities and guarantee high returns to the people associated with it.

He said that the Sericulture Department is laying more focus on Mulberry plantation, anticipating the increased demand of green foliage for silkworm rearing in the State.