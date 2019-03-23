Sericulture Dept organizes mulberry plantation drive

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Sericulture in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) and PHD National Apex Chamber organised a mulberry plantation drive here at Integrated Handicraft and Silk Park, Zakura.

Director Sericulture, Riyaz Ahmad Wani and Director, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles Govt. of India, Pampore, Dr Sukhen Roy Chowdhary launched the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said the Sericulture Department has targeted to plant one lakh mulberry trees this year. He said the department is working to promote mulberry plantation on a massive scale. He appealed the people to come forward to help to revive Sericulture sector in the state.

Dr Sukhen Roy Chowdhary said the department has started coordinated Centre-State initiative to promote sericulture in the state and motivate farmers to adopt this traditional industry.

Assistant Director Sericulture Kashmir, Shabir Ah Bhat, Deputy Director Sericulture Fayaz Ahmad Qadri, Estate Manager J&K SICOP, Azad Ali Mir and Director Kashmir Silk Farmer Producer Company Limited, Abdul Majid Wani were present on the occasion.

KULGAM

Sericulture department Kulgam also organized a plantation drive cum awareness program here at Higher Secondary school Ashmuji.

On the occasion, Sericulture Assistant Nandi zone Rubi Jan said that the event is part of a mass plantation drive initiated by the department to boost the sericulture industry.

The plantation drive was aimed at to contribute in preserving the environment and to create awareness among students about the importance of the mulberry trees in our lives, which also help in lowering the pollution.