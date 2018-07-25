Separatists pitch for single platform with one agenda

Unity shouldn’t remain confined to few Hurriyat leaders: Sehrai
Kashmiris in love with Azadi, honour, dignity: Geelani
The more India suppresses us, stronger will we emerge: Mirwaiz
Prisoners are our assets: Malik
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 24:
Senior separatist leader Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Tuesday said it was high time for all separatists to come under one “platform with one agenda” to pursue the “freedom struggle” in unison.
He said the unity should not remain confined to few Hurriyat leaders but it needs to be expanded.
"The unity must not remain confined to few Hurriyat leaders. We are not moderates, nor extremists. We are not among those who are for compromise," said Sehrai while addressing a seminar organised by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) at Abi Guzar, here to mark one year of those arrested by National Investigating Agency (NIA).
Admitting that the Hurriyat leaders might have committed mistakes in the past, he said it is the time to forget those mistakes and move ahead.
"There has to be a united leadership on which everybody will have trust and faith. There has to be no separate agenda but one goal to achieve freedom,” said the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman.
He said it was high time to form one single platform and to follow one goal where every group whether big or small should come under a single platform to follow one goal.
Later in his telephonic speech, Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani said there was no question of forgetting sacrifices offered by Kashmiri youth, who are languishing in various jails including Tihar.
“Our daughters like Asiya Andrabi and her two aides are lodged in worst ever prison. We salute our prisoners,” he said.
Addressing the seminar on phone, Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stressed that unity was the sole solution to all problems.
“No matter how far Delhi would go in using NIA and other agencies in muzzling the genuine dissent, Kashmiris will emerge stronger. Arrest spree can’t make us bow,” he said.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman said Kashmiris have shown that the “more India suppress us, the more we will emerge strong. We stand with those, who are in Tihar and other jails."
In his address, JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin malik said, “Prisoners are our assets and we will consult the leadership so that a day is fixed every month to commemorate their detention and resilience.”
The leaders said Kashmir is not like any other state of India. "We are economically well versed. Our hearts demand freedom. We are craving for running our affairs ourselves. Our youth shouldn’t have been in Tihar. Our daughters have been kept in jails. They have not committed any crime. They are all prisoners of conscience and prisoners of freedom struggle."
Earlier, Geelani said, “Kashmiris are in love with azadi, honour, dignity, which has been oppressed by the Delhi.”
"Kashmiri people have given unlimited sacrifices and we can’t tolerate any sell-out with the honour and dignity of our nation," he said.
He said it was high time to form a single platform and follow one goal. “Every group, big or small, should come under one single platform to follow one goal in unison.”