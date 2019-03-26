About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Separatists facing GoI’s political vendetta: Hurriyat (M)

Hurriyat Conference (M) condemned the mass crackdown and arrest of separatist leaders and activists—alleging that separatist camp was facing political vendetta by New Delhi.
In a statement issue here, party spokesperson said that “arresting and shifting separatist leaders and activists to outside jails is a sheer political vendetta and totalitarian,”
Hurriyat (M) said that the ban imposed on JKLF was “totally undemocratic and authoritarian in nature and now raids are being conducted on Front activists and leaders across Kashmir in an open attempt to crush the peoples’ genuine right to dissent, which is highly condemnable.”
The spokesperson alleged that “fresh spate of reign of terror has been unleashed by GoI and its forces upon Kashmir to repress the people’s movement and upon leaders and activists followed by mass arrests, crackdown and intimidations, the aim is to convert entire Kashmir into a state ruled by the strong writ of the state and to thrust people into submission by fear and oppression.”
The Hurriyat spokesperson alleged that “undemocratic and authoritarian ploys being adopted by New Delhi would not wish away the reality of the Kashmir issue.”
Hurriyat also strongly condemned the fresh assault on the Kashmiri engineering student in Bangalore stating that the way Kashmiri students studying in various parts of the India were are being intimidated, harassed and thrashed, it is forcing them to come back and leave their colleges which putting their future at stake.
“The primary responsibility of the governments of these states where Kashmiri students are studying is to ensure the safety and security of all the Kashmiri students so that they are not forced to flee,” Hurriyat spokesperson said—denouncing the repeated CASO in Shopian villages. “Irrespective of their age including the youth are being harassed and intimidated and caused great inconvenience,” the spokesperson alleged.

