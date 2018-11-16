Separatists condemn charge-sheet on Asiya, fresh PSA on Masarat

Travesty of justice : JRL
Travesty of justice : JRL
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while condemning the charge-sheet of ailing women leaders Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmida Sofi by NIA, slapping of yet another PSA on Muslim League chairman Masarat Alam Bhat and caging down of hundreds of young and old in nooks and corners of Kashmir valley.
Terming the charge-sheet against Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fahmida Sofi by NIA as the travesty of justice and democracy, leaders said, “Dozens of Kashmiris have been arrested by NIA on fictitious charges and put behind the bars for pursuing a political position which is contrary to that of India.”
The spokesperson of the amalgam alleged the charge sheet put forth by NIA against these women leaders is not only concocted but a bundle of lies and sole purpose of this is to prolong the incarceration of these women in resistance. Similarly, other arrested people who are languishing in Tihar Jail under the same kinds of “concocted charges” and are made to suffer for their political beliefs and endeavours.
Leaders said that thousands of Kashmiris have been put in jails, interrogation centres and police stations and many of these are being slapped with repeated PSA’s to prolong their incarceration and inflict more and more sufferings to them. Terming 37th PSA on Muslim League chairman Masarat Aalam Butt as another example of injustice, JRL said that a political leader is being subjected to “chauvinism by illegal means” and this is being done by police authorities in the name of peace and democracy. Leaders said that thousands of young and old including women are languishing in jails where they are being subjected to torture and torment. This apathy towards Kashmiri inmates is against all international laws and covenants to which India is also a signatory, the JRL spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) said that PSA has become a tool of “suppression and oppression.”
The party spokesperson said the charge sheet against Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Syedah Aasiya Andrabi and her associates will prove a hoax like the charge sheet against the incarcerated resistance leader and JKDFP chief Shabir Shah.
The party spokesperson said that slapping of PSA one after another on Masarat Alam has proved beyond doubt that there is nothing against him and he is being put behind bars for nothing.
While rejecting the charge sheet against the jailed Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Syedah Aasiya Andrabi and her associates Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda, the DFP spokesman said, “The charge sheet will never be proved as the so-called charge sheet of ED against the incarcerated JKDFP chief Shabir Shah was not proved.”