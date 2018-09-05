Separatist leaders, activists hold sit-in outside Jamia Masjid on JRL call

Condemn forces’ ‘highhandedness’ on people in south Kashmir
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 04:
Scores of separatist leaders and activists Tuesday assembled here at historic Jamia Masjid for a joint sit-in on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership against the alleged highhandedness of government forces on the people of South Kashmir. The protest was led by JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who strongly denounced the forces’ crackdown on dozens of south Kashmir villages and killing of innocent people terming it highly undemocratic.
Malik while addressing the protestors, comprising JRL leaders, activists and youth, said the leadership won’t remain silent on the ‘endless pain’ inflicted on the people of south Kashmir.
In a statement issued here Malik said, “If forces and the authorities don’t stop open aggression against the people of south Kashmir that includes thrashing of inmates, sudden search operations, the leadership won’t hesitate in asking people to hit the streets. People of South Kashmir are being punished for no fault, and they have been left at the mercy of forces as every citizen in south Kashmir lives under constant fear.”
Those who participated in the protest include Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Hilal Ahmed war Mushtaq Sufi, Showkat Bakshi, Ashraf Bin Salaam, Ghulam Qadir Beig, Bashir Kashmiri, Muhammad Yosuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rashid, Abdur Rashid Untoo, Abdul Majeed Wani, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Prince Saleem, Farooq Ahmed Saudagar, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah, Advocate yasir Dalal,Ghulam Hassan Mir, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Firdous Ahmed Wani, Muhammad Shafi Mir, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo, Muhammad Yasin Attai and others. Senior Hurriyat (M) leader Mukhtar Ahmed Waza who was on way to participate in the protest, was detained on way.