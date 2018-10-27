Separatism in JK more out of convenience than conviction: MOS PMO

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Separatism in Jammu and Kashmir is more out of convenience rather than conviction and the children of separatists are enjoying while those of common people are suffering, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.
The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said militancy in the Valley was mercenary in nature and is not driven by any conviction, ideology or motivation.
Singh, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, said that it is a paid militancy perpetrated, funded and sponsored by hostile powers which “all of us know".
He said Pakistan never reconciled to J&K becoming a part of India and therefore resorted to all kinds of tactics and strategies which failed to yield the kind of results which it had envisaged.
"There is no such issue as Kashmir issue. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of Indian Union very much like other States of UP, Bihar or Punjab," he said.
Singh said if at all there was any issue pertaining to J&K, it was to retrieve the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and restore the original culture and demographic character of the state which would be possible only by the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.
"Separatists stand exposed. The separatism in Kashmir is more out of convenience rather than conviction, which is not easily palatable but it is a fact," Singh said at an event organised by the Times Network last night.
He termed as "fake" the separatists' freedom model, arguing that it neither follows the Gandhian or Martin Luther model nor does it reflect the Nelson Mandela model.
"It is a model that follows the pattern of getting the neighbours' children to become jihadis and lodging your own children in safe heavens," he said at the event where a documentary series titled 'Kashmir: the story' was also released.
Singh also came down heavily on mainstream politicians for practising what he described as "opportunistic separatism".
"There are so-called politicians and political parties which practise separatism behind the mask of mainstream, that is something we have to guard against. That is the hidden enemy among us.
"Opportunistic separatism practised by some so-called mainstream politicians is even worse than those identified as ones practising separatist agenda," he said.
Singh termed the partition as the "most disastrous blunder" which he said was motivated by the personal ambitions of certain individuals while majority of Indians were against it.
"The blunder of partition was followed by Nehruvian blunders," he said, in reference to the first Prime Minister's declaration of the ceasefire and his approaching the UNO.
"If only Nehru had allowed his Home Minister to handle J&K in the same manner as Sardar Patel was handling other princely states of India, I am sure the history of not just J&K but of the entire Indian subcontinent would have been different today," he said.