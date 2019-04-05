About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Separate PM newest rabbit out of Omar’s cap: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday slammed NC Vice President Omar Abdullah over his separate PM demand, stating that after deceiving people with ‘Rai Shumari’ promise for 22 years, a newest rabbit has come out of Omar’s cap.
Addressing people in Lasjan area of central Kashmir, party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura stated that NC has been deceiving people of the state since inception and that the party hoodwinked innocent masses of Kashmir in the name Rai Shumari for the 22 long years and later humbly accepted the post of chief minister after the accord of 1975. “In 1977 when the party swept the polls and secured two third majority in the house, it developed a very stoic silence over the separate PM in Jammu and Kashmir. Even after wining polls in 1983, 1987 and 1996 the party didn’t even mutter a single word on Sadr-e-Riyasat and separate PM. Now when it senses troubles and feels that it is losing the ground, the party is inventing a very new deception,” said Hanjura.
He added that it was the PDP that ushered an era of dialogue and reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir and begun pitching for the resolution of Kashmir issue by talking to all stakeholders including Hurriyat and Pakistan. “Till then Omar and Farooq Abdullah used to advocate bombing Pakistan. It is the same party that made catch and kill a new norm and patronised official terror,” Hanjura said.

