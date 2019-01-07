Separate NEET-PG exam for Kashmir students

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Jan 06:
In the wake of inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, National Board of Examinations (NBE) would hold a separate NEET-PG 2019 examination for students facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport.
In a statement issued here Sunday, the NBE said, “NBE had several centres arranged in Jammu Kashmir. Due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu Kashmir, some candidates from Kashmir valley who had opted for testing centre in Jammu or other cities were facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport.”
An official spokesman said it comes as a major relief to the candidates of Kashmir valley who could not reach their designated exam centers due to inclement weather and consequently were unable to appear in the NEET PG-2019 examination conducted by the NBE on Sunday across India.
The spokesman said the board had decided to conduct a separate examination for such candidates on a date and venue that would be notified separately.
He said due to snowfall, closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway and cancellation of flights at the Srinagar airport, some Kashmir valley-based candidates who had been allotted centers outside the Valley could not reach their destinations.
The official spokesman said the matter was discussed by the Chief Secretary with Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education department and Chairman BoPEE and it was decided that State government would take up the issue immediately with NBE.
He said in view of the situation, the NBE at the request of the State government changed the examination center of some 25 candidates to Srinagar in the late evening hours of January 5, 2019, enabling them to appear in the examination in Srinagar itself.
“Further, to ensure that no Kashmir valley candidate misses the examination due to closure of roads and cancellation of flights, the State government requested the NBE to conduct a separate exam for such candidates as were unable to appear in the said examination,” the official spokesman said.
He said NBE had agreed to the request of the State government and decided to conduct a separate examination for such Kashmir valley candidates who had missed the exams, following due process.
The affected candidates have been requested to check the NBE and BoPEE websites for further details, the spokesman said.
“No other candidates from any other State or region or for any reason or condition would be eligible to appear in the exam planned for these affected candidates of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
Since the situation of stuck up candidates was brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary, he pursued the matter relentlessly with the concerned officers both in the State and Government of India to ensure that candidates were provided opportunity to appear in the examination.