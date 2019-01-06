Separate NEET-PG exam for JK students: NBE

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the wake of inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold a separate NEET-PG 2019 examination for students facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the NBE said, “NBE had several centres arranged in Jammu & Kashmir. Due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, some candidates from Srinagar Valley who had opted for testing centre in Jammu or other cities were facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport.”