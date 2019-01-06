About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Separate NEET-PG exam for JK students: NBE

Published at January 06, 2019 07:05 PM 0Comment(s)1215views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In the wake of inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold a separate NEET-PG 2019 examination for students facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NBE said, “NBE had several centres arranged in Jammu & Kashmir. Due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, some candidates from Srinagar Valley who had opted for testing centre in Jammu or other cities were facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport.”

