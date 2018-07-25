About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag Gunfight

Separate exams to be held for Anantnag Degree College students: KU

Published at July 25, 2018 11:09 AM 0Comment(s)1596views


Separate exams to be held for Anantnag Degree College students: KU

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday said that separate examination will be held for the students of Anantnag Degree College students who were unable to reach their examination centre following strict curfew in district.     

KU PRO Faheem Aslam told Rising Kashmir that: “Separate exams will be held for the students of Anantnag Degree Colleges who were not able to reach their examination centres.”

He said examinations in other districts will be held as per scheduled.

Students of 5th and 6th Semester Under Graduate (UG) students were unable to reach their examination centre due to the strict curfew following a gunfight at Kotwal Mohalla, Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight while a policeman sustained injuries during the clashes in Chee area of the district.

