Sensitization session for media persons held

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Election Department organized an exclusive workshop for the media persons here on Friday to sensitize them about the electoral process and several advancements evolved by the Election Commission of India to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

As per an official, a large number of media persons participated and got themselves familiarized with the use of EVMs/VVPATs and other latest technologies related to the electoral process.

The national level master trainers explained the entire process of election and gave live demo of EVMs/VVPATs vis-a-vis their features and functioning to the participants and also cleared certain doubts about the use of the machines. The media persons took keen interest in the programme and got acquainted with the functioning and features of the machines, especially of VVPAT, which is a new feature added in the electoral process by the Election Commission of India.

The new component shall be used first time in India in the forthcoming elections across the country at every polling station with the EVMs to ensure further transparency in the electoral process. With the help of VVPAT, the voter shall be able to check and verify the authenticity of the vote poled by him/her to the intended candidate as the machine will indicate the same and maintain the record for the reference for the election staff for reference and record, the official said.

The experts also deliberated in detail about some new initiatives of the Election Commission of India to facilitate the voters and political parties as several election related services can be availed through on-line portals. Two new apps namely “c-VIGIL” and Suvidha have been launched by the Commission for the facilities of people to file on-line complaints with regard to violation of Model Code of Conduct and availing on-line permissions by the political parties with regard to election related issues. Both these services are highly time saving and quick help to the people.

The experts maintained that objective of organizing such programmes is to encourage and facilitate maximum participation of people in the electoral process and to educate them about the new initiatives taken by the Election Commission to ensure further transparency in the system.

“The Election Department under the directions and guidance of Election Commission of India undertakes State-wide awareness campaign throughout the year to educate the masses about the enrolments of new eligible voters, updation of electoral rolls, deletion of dead voters and correction in the particulars of the voters after a systematic process at the booth level.”

The process of enrolment is an on-going through the medium of on-line portals www.nvsp.in., VVIP or by using Commission’s Toll-free dedicated helpline 1950 or by contacting the concerned BLO who has a permanent assignment to do this job. It has no cut-off date and can be done any time, the official added.



