Sensitization of Sustainable Development goals

June 29, 2019 | Altaf Hussain Haji

The development and wellbeing are the two burning issues of each and every country of the world for Sustainable development. In 2015, the members of the United Nation (UN) adopted an agenda for sustainable development. All UN member countries signed an ambitious package of goals called “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”. According to this agreement signed by UN members, including our nation is to make greater efforts to end poverty and hunger; protect the Earth, defend human rights, and promote equality between men and women. The package contains a total of 17 goals that are to be achieved by 2030.

It is a national strategy of the Government of India which focuses more strongly on the measuring system and help to determine which indicators must be developed first. With the importance of Sustainable Development Goals towards the development and wellbeing, the government of India has decided to celebrate this year as Statistics day on 29thJune, 2019 with a theme “Sustainable Development Goals”.

Every year the Statistics Day is celebrated in order to create the awareness among the people especially the younger generation by drawing inspiration from Late Prof. P. C. Mahalanobis about the role of Statistics in Socio-economic planning and policy formulation of the country. Since the Sustainable development policies and sustainable development outcomes are closely related to each other. Sustainable development policies monitor the progress of sustainable development outcomes while sustainable development outcomes influence sustainable development policies. Thus official statistics underpin sustainable development outcomes as evidences. These outcomes are monitored and evaluate with the help of Statistics. That is why statistics is critical to monitor the progress of all indicators.

Since official statistics are the main resources for SDG indicators, they are useful for SDGs, or rather are focused on by greater number of people in the world more than ever before. In brief, history of creating international goals such as the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) was created in year 2000 with a meaningful framework for development. It has observed significant progress in a number of different sectors or areas. But the progress has been uneven in the least developed countries like landlocked developing countries and in Small Island developing States, where MDGs remain off-track. The new agenda builds on the MDGs and seeks to complete what they did not achieve, particularly in reaching the most vulnerable.

The 70th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly held on 25th September 2015 adopted the document titled "Transforming our World with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" consisting of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and associated 169 targets. The SDGs are a comprehensive list of global goals integrating social, economic and environmental dimensions of development. The SDGs seek to address not only the root causes of poverty but also the universal need for development to provide a life of dignity to all.

This new Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and for prosperity. It also seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom. All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, are implementing this plan.

At UN level, there are 244 global indicators to monitor the achievement of the 17 goals which contains 169 targets. The nine global indicators are also linked to two or more targets. Over all, there are 232 unique global indicators. The 244 global indicators can be divided into 194 goal indicators and 50 means of implementation indicators. Goal indicators, indicate for each country, where it stands while means of implementation indicators indicate to what extent resources that can be employed to achieve the goals have actually been used. In India there are 306 list of indicators in 169 targets with 17 goals in Sustainable Development National Quality frame work in which many of these indicators either lack an established methodology or are not supported by the regular production of relevant official statistical data. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda.

In order to facilitate the implementation of the global indicator framework, all indicators are classified into three tiers, based on their level of methodological development and the availability of data at the global level. Those indicators which are conceptually clear, has an internationally established methodology and standards are available, and data are regularly produced by countries are called tier-I indicators. Also those indicators which are conceptually clear, have an internationally established methodology and standards are available, and data are not regularly produced by countries. These are called tier-II indicators. If there is not any internationally established methodology or standards yet available for the indicators, but methodology and standards is being (or will be) developed or tested. These are called tier-III indicators.

All indicators are equally important for sustainable development and the establishment of the tier system is intended solely to assist in the development of global implementation strategies. For tier I and II indicators, the availability of data at the national level may not necessarily align with the global tier classification and countries can create their own tier classification for implementation. The tier III indicators require work plans to be developed. In some cases, data providers for a particular country may have statistics or other forms of information that are similar to, but not exactly the same as, a specific global SDG indicator. These are called "proxy" indicators and countries may wish to report them when reporting the global indicator is not possible.

The goals and targets will stimulate action by 2030 in areas of critical importance for humanity and the planet. According to Agenda 2030, follow-up and review processes are built on existing platforms and processes, avoid duplication and respond to national circumstances, capacity needs and priorities. These processes are evolving over time, taking into account emerging issues and methodological development and minimizing reporting burden on national administrations. Some countries have already carried out or are in the process of assessing their readiness to provide data on SDGs for global, regional, sub regional and national reporting. Some have also begun identifying data gaps where statistics and indicators will require development to inform the SDGs.

The UN Statistical Commission has "emphasized that the global indicators which are intended for global follow-up and review of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development and are not necessarily applicable to all national contexts, and that indicators for regional, national and sub national levels of monitoring will be developed at the regional and national levels."

It is to mention here that there are lot of challenges related to data for monitoring SDGs goals with targets and indicators. Since the data accessibility at any level, both national and global, is an important issue for monitoring SDGs goals. All NSSs collect data at the level of individual persons, households, enterprises, etc. However, it is yet to be a reality that such micro data is disseminated and made accessible for use by policy makers, researchers, civil society and other relevant stakeholders at various levels. In some cases, such data are stored in formats that are not directly usable. Statistical information should be more readily accessible in the public domain and where such information is sparse. Data is useful if it is available and disseminated, and ideally, data with some level of disaggregation should be available for multiple years for each global SDG indicator for all countries. This would allow comprehensive tracking of global, regional or national-level progress. No doubt that the methodological issues are critical to NSSs for the compilation of indicators. Custodian agencies are organizing experts to develop methodologies in practice for the indicators under their custodianships with the development of science and technology underpins their activities. In addition, SDG indicators should be disaggregated, where relevant, by income, sex, age, race, ethnicity, migratory status, disability and geographic location, or other characteristics.

The 2030 agenda emphasizes the need for disaggregated data to ensure that “no one is left behind.” Therefore, the assessment of data availability should also consider availability of the requested disaggregation. According to UN on data disaggregation, the disaggregation necessary for each SDG indicator should be clarified. In some cases, the required disaggregation is explicitly mentioned in the name of the target or indicator. In other cases, disaggregation would depend on national contexts, such as in some indicators mentioning “vulnerable groups”. Statisticians must work together with policy makers to identify vulnerable groups.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India is responsible for conduction nationwide surveys for Planning and Policy formulation by Central and State Governments, and is basis of various indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The success of these surveys depends to great extent on the quality of the response from public in general for providing correct information.

(Author is ISS Director, Field Operations Division (FOD) of National Statistical Office, Srinagar)

