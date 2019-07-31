Senseless driving sense and 8

July 31, 2019 |

Gorges in Kashmir and Chenab valley areas have become death pits claiming hundreds of lives each year. Road accidents continue to haunt the people of the state for bringing the largest death toll year after year. Many factors have been identified by authorities for the deadly incidents, yet road safety and the negligence by drivers remain conspicuous. The popular perception reflects poor driving sense that has somehow become institutionalized because of the lackadaisical approach of the authorities, particularly those who are responsible for issuing valid driving licenses and conducting driving tests of the applicants. The method/process used by authorities to issue driving license is not only obsolete given the measure of traffic on the roads but also dangerous. There has been hardly any change in the conventional driving test that is conducted by the authorities. Some question answers and few minutes test maneuver are not enough to judge the driving sense of the applicant, neither the applicant’s skills. For road accidents the traffic authority is not the only one to be blamed, as there are people who are said to obtain licenses without even appearing in the driving test. On top of it, negligence and recklessness shown by drivers are primarily responsible for deadly road accidents throughout the length and breadth of the state. While the government can ensure better roads and construct them in such a way as to minimize accidents, it still needs the driver to pay attention to the road and ignore all distractions. The driver must also have the right driving skills and safe driving sense, which have become questionable since there is no mechanism to check them except when the driving license is issued. The most traffic authorities do is check valid documents, read the condition of the vehicle and inquire about the state of the driver, whether he is under the influence of intoxicants. Traffic cops do sit next to drivers and watch them drive. However, those who are responsible for judging the driving sense and issue license should at least spend half an hour with the applicant to know how he fares. While issuing driving license, authorities must also focus on road safety. To answer a question while sitting on a chair is quite different than to actually do it practically while driving behind the wheels in the traffic. Authorities must get rid of the obsolete tests and procedures and evaluate the license applicant on the basis of driving test that is conducted on road with at least 30-45 minutes drive run.