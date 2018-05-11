Senior HC lawyers voice concern over communal polarisation in Court premises

‘My Muslim friends avoid me and I am no better either’
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
Senior lawyers in the High Court (Jammu) on Thursday voiced concern over the growing communal polarisation and the animosity among lawyers from different communities inside the Court premises.
The debate was triggered after a senior lawyer of the High Court on Thursday took to Facebook to vent out his frustration about “communal tension” inside the court premises.
In his post, he said that “atmosphere in the courts is totally vitiated.”
Anil Sethi, a senior advocate in Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Thursday took to social media and wrote “Atmosphere in courts is totally vitiated, my Muslim friends avoid me and I am no better either.”
“Are we falling prey to some ill-conceived communal divide?” Sethi questioned on facebook, while terming “this development in society as ‘unfortunate.’
Later, talking to Rising Kashmir Sethi disclosed that there is complete polarization in court which “he never had witnessed”.
“There is communal division in society and it has deepened. It may be there in society somewhere but I have never witnessed it in the court. I have grown up with Muslim friends and ate with them. We grew up like brothers but now things have changed,” Sethi said.
Citing examples, he said that, “We have seen people talking like this (on communal lines to like or dislike one).”
Another senior advocate, wishing not to be quoted told Rising Kashmir that “Right-wing organizations are behind the mistrust among two communities. They will not succeed. They engineered it but their plan will fall apart. We don’t know what are their plans? They are thriving on this division.”
Within minutes of his facebook post, a Muslim advocate wrote on facebook that “If someone is really doing that, he is going against the teaching of Islam.”
“If we allow happening that (sic), the divisive elements will surely be encouraged so we need to stand together united and defeat the sinister designs of communal elements on both the sides. We cannot saw the seeds of hatred for our coming generations,” wrote a senior advocate in response to Anil Sethi’s post.
Sethi further wrote in his post that “One slight provocation and battle lines are drawn; we need an out-of-box solution.”
Admitting that there is division in society, a social media user wrote “It is all because of Asifa case. History will say so.”
Reacting to the apprehensions of Sethi, senior advocate in Jammu and Kashmir High Court Sheikh Shakeel said, “Some lawyers who used to sit with us are now ignoring us. There is a change which was not even in 2008 Amarnath Law row.”
“I have never seen such differences among two communities even in 2008. A section of young lawyers has allegedly launched defaming campagain against me on social media and whatsapp groups only because I took stand against them (Jammu Bar which was demanding CBI probe in Rasana, Deporting of Rohingya Muslims and withdrawal of minutes of meetings on tribal issue),” said Adv Sheikh Shakeel.
“I was termed as anti-national and Jay Chand of Jammu, when I did not stand with them and opposed their biased and communal approach.”
I am not getting love and affection from those young lawyers who feel Shakeel has cheated them. It only happened in last two-and-half months. I am hurt,” said Advocate Shakeel Ahmed, while speaking to Rising Kashmir.
Citing example of prominent lawyer and former Advocate General, DC Raina, he said, majority of the people are in favour of restoring confidence and mutual trust among the people belonging to different faiths.
“Yes, there is polarization in Jammu Bar. This change is being witnessed for the first time, Muslim advocates held a separate session at TRC Jammu recently and opposed the move of Jammu Bar. This session was attended by the senior advocates from across Jammu division including Aslam Goni, MR Qurashi and other prominent citizens from across section of society.”