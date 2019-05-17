About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Senior GMC Srinagar officials refuse to go by biometric attendance

 Notwithstanding with warnings that no bio-metric attendance would mean no salary, senior officials at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, including some medical superintendents, head of departments and sectional heads are refusing to go by biometric attendance.
A senior official at GMC Srinagar said they have noticed that some HODs/Medical Superintendents/Sectional Heads are furnishing biometric attendance supported with manual attendance.
“It has been found contradictory which is causing a lot of inconvenience while releasing/withholding their salary,” the official said.
A doctor at SMHS hospital said, with the advent of the biometric attendance, the attendance of employees has been increased.
“I don’t know the reason behind reluctance by the officials. Not adhering to it becomes illegal. Biometric should be taken seriously,” he said.
The doctor pointed that there is a problem with those employees who are on night duty and they can’t mark the attendance the very next day.
Irked by the refusal, GMC authorities have issued a notice saying that the purpose behind implementation of biometric attendance is to ensure punctuality in the government institutions largely for public interest.
“As per the standing instructions, biometric attendance being compulsory for all category of employees for withdrawal of salary and wages,” reads a notice issued by the medical college.
The notice marked as most urgent, impressed upon all concerned to ensure the submission of biometric attendance in addition to manual attendance otherwise same shall not be entertained for drawing salary.
“Where biometric attendance does not correlate with manual attendance on technical grounds or otherwise, such cases be referred to office of the Principal/Dean for the assessment of withdrawal or withholding of salary which shall be decided by competent authority,” reads the notice.
Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Kaiser Ahmad told Rising Kashmir said that they would not accept attendance other than biometric attendance.
“There is no question of refusing it. No other way of attendance would be accepted. Sometimes a doctor goes on night duty that issue has been sorted out,” he said.
Last year, the government made biometric attendance of employees’ compulsory and warned workforce that no bio-metric attendance would mean no salary.

