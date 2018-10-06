Senior citizen week celebrated at Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
The Social Welfare Department (SWD) on Friday organized an awareness event here at Government Middle school Naban, Rajouri to celebrate Senior Citizens Week.
According to an official, at the event, information and guidance was provided regarding care and protection being provided to the senior citizens through the Social Welfare Department and other stakeholders.
Highlighting the role of young generation in providing care and security to the elders, District Social Welfare Officer, Mohammad Naseeb urged the students to come forward for the welfare of the senior citizens as they are the backbone and knowledge house of the society.
The day is acknowledged to raise awareness about the factors and issues affecting older people, such as deterioration with age and to examine issues that affect their lives such as abuse of elderly people, said the official.
District Education and planning officer delivered a motivational lecturer on moral values.
A pledge was also administered to the children to take care of the health, feelings, and wishes of the senior citizens. As a token of respect and appreciation, souvenirs were presented to the elders working in the institute, the official added.
Speakers called upon the people especially the younger generation to come forward for the welfare and betterment of senior citizens as they are the guiding lights of the society.