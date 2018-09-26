Senior BJP leader joins Congress

Srinagar Sept 25:
Prominent BJP Leader Hakim Masood ul Hussain, Vice President BJP Srinagar Tuesday joined Congress Party in presence of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir.
The former BJP Leader was recently appointed as convener for ULB Elections by BJP in district Srinagar. In a press conference held at the Party Office in Srinagar, G.A. Mir welcomed Hakeem Masood Ul Hussain, saying that right-thinking people have realized that Congress Party is capable enough to defeat the communal and fascist forces, besides maintaining communal harmony and unity in the country. He said, “Congress, the only unifying force in the country and the state, is fully capable of defeating the forces hell-bent to divide people on communal lines.” Speaking on the occasion Hakim Masood ul Hussain said that he resigned from the BJP because of its communal agenda and vowed to strengthen the Congress party in Srinagar, especially, in his constituency Hazratbal.