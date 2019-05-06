Send proposals for additional bunkers along border district: Div Com to DCs

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Sunday asked the Deputy Commissioners of border districts to send proposals for additional bunkers with other details of villages and cost estimation to his office for further proceedings in this regard.

As per an official, Verma said his as he chaired a meeting of DCs of border districts to review the progress on construction of bunkers along the border and other related issues of Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by IG BSF, SSP Jammu, ADC, ADDC Jammu, engineers of PWD R&B, besides senior functionaries of CRPF and concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch with gthe concerned officers attended the meeting through video conference, the official added.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts.

The DCs also apprised the Div Com that there are some left out border villages in their respective districts for which additional bunkers are required. It was further informed that additional bunkers are also required for Border Police Posts.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the requirement of bunkers in School premises, Hospitals and other public places near borders.

Other issues discussed in the meeting were problems faced by farmers having land beyond border fence- harvesting of crops, land acquisition cases of BSF/CRPF, Army, filling of water in Dich Cum Bund along border and border roads upgradation, said the official.

