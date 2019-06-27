Seminar, painting competition held at GGHS Kothibagh

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Excise in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Kashmir organised a seminar-cum-painting competition to mark 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ at Government Girls Higher Secondary (GGHS) Kothibagh here.

Deputy Excise Commissioner Kashmir Ulfat Jabeen, Principal GGHS Kothibagh Rumana Qazi, officers from Excise Department, School Education Department and representatives of Drug de-Addiction Center Srinagar were present on the occasion. Students from various schools of Srinagar also participated in the programme.

On the occasion, the students highlighted ill-effect of drugs on students through seminar as well as artistically and the need for creating mass awareness among them about the same. A short skit was also performed by the students of Kothibagh about the drug abuse.

In her address, Ulfat Jabeen underlined the need for creating mass awareness among the locals about the impact of drugs on society.

She further said that the Excise Department is working tirelessly to eradicate this menace in the society and highlighted that during this year, the Department has destroyed narcotic crops on more than 4000 kanals of land across the Kashmir valley.

Rumana Qazi, in her speech lauded the students for their deliberations on this menace and also complimented the officials of Excise Department for organizing the awareness campaign.

She underlined that the teachers can play a major role in creating awareness among the students about impact of drug abuse on society.

Officers from Education Department, Drug de-Addiction Centre and other concerned also addressed the gathering.

A short film on 'Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' was also screened by the Excise Department during the programme.

Later, prizes were distributed among the winners of seminar-cum-painting competition.