Seminar on ‘Values of Karbala’ held at KU

Srinagar, Nov 10:
A one-day seminar on ‘Values of Karbala’ was held here at University of Kashmir.
The seminar was held at KU’s Science block auditorium and was organized by the Department of Students Welfare, KU which was attended by students, scholars and faculty members from various departments of the varsity
Justice (Retd.) Bashir Kirmani and Syed Liyaqat Moosvi were the guest speakers on the occasion.
Vice chancellor KU, Prof. Talat Ahmad speaking on the ‘auspicious’ event said that University feels proud to have been organizing this seminar since 2014. Prof. Ahmad gave a brief context of Karbala after delivering a welcome address.
“The message of Karbala will continue to be relevant in all the times to come and has been relevant in the times that have passed since then. The event teaches us to have the courage to speak against any oppressive regime and tyranny,” said Prof Talat.
He welcomed the guests, teachers, scholars, students and the audience present on the occasion.
Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani in his address spoke on the historical and philosophical standpoints of Karbala.
Elaborating on how the event of Karbala unfolded Justice Kirmani said “In the rich history of Islam the idea of sacrifice began by the willingness of Ishmael to sacrifice himself in the way of God and culminated by the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.”
In his remarks noted Shia scholar Liyaqat Moosvi highlighted the importance of sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala.
Student artists and creative people also paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala through a photography and calligraphy exhibition outside the auditorium.
Besides Prof Raies Qadri DSW KU other faculty members from University and outside were also present on the occassion