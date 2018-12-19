Seminar on ‘Tribal Women of JK: Legal issues and Challenges’ held at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 18:
School of Law, University of Kashmir organised one-day National Seminar on ‘Tribal Women of Jammu and Kashmir: Legal issues and Challenges,’ here on Tuesday.
The inaugural ceremony of the seminar which was sponsored by ICSSR, New Delhi was attended by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Geeta Mittal, who was the chief guest on the occasion while as Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad presided over the inaugural ceremony.
Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice Chancellor National Law University, New Delhi, Prof. Ranbir Singh, Dean and Head School of Law, Prof, Mohammad Hussain besides other University faculty, students and scholars attended the inaugural function.
On the occasion, Chief Justice Geeta Mittal, highlighted various issues and challenges faced by the tribal women of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on the need of creating a suitable environment in which the tribal women of J&K will have access to all the basic facilities, especially education and the health.
Vice Chancellor, KU , Prof. Talat Ahmad emphasized upon the need for study of legal as well as scientific aspects of the problems faced by the tribal women so as to find ways and means to mitigate the problems faced by them.
Dean and Head School of Law, Prof, Mohammad Hussain underscored the specific problems faced by the tribal communities in the state, particularly by women and suggested reforms in law and attitude of authorities towards the tribal community
Organizing Secretaries, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Bhat and Dr. Anna Bashir, were also present on the occasion.