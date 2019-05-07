Seminar on taxation held at SKUAST-J

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one day seminar on taxation was held at SKUAST-Jammu Main Campus Chatha with the collaboration of Jammu Srinagar Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. K.S.Risam, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu and was attended by all the staff members of Accounts Department and other faculty members.

The seminar was held on Tax Deducted at Source under Goods and Services Tax, Tax Deducted at Source under Income Tax and Personal Taxation.

The key note speaker was CMA Maheep Gupta, Secretary Jammu Srinagar Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

The seminar was also graced by CMA Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Chairman of Jammu Srinagar Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India and CMA Rajesh Sharma, Vice-Chairman Jammu Srinagar Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

CMA Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Chairman Jammu Srinagar Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India thanked Rajesh Talwar, Comptroller and Registrar of SKUAST-Jammu for organizing this much needed seminar.

The participants welcomed the initiative by Jammu Srinagar Chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India for organizing such an educative programme and also thanked the office bearers of Chapter for satisfying their queries on the topic. Participants also emphasized upon the need to hold such seminars of common interest on regular basis in future also.

CMA Rajesh Sharma, vice-chairman thanked Vice-Chancellor, Comptroller & Registrar and other organizers of the seminar and also thanked the participants for their active participation and constructive engagement throughout the session.