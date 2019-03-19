About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seminar on ‘Spirituality and Social Justice in Islam: Challenges and Prospects’ held at KU

A two-day International Seminar on “Spirituality and Social Justice in Islam: Challenges and Prospects” organized by Shah-I-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir concluded here on Sunday.
While presiding over the valedictory session of the seminar Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Talat Ahmad said that the seminar theme is very important and to approach it from various perspectives particularly from comparative religions will be useful in exploring its relevance in our practical life.
He persuaded for the active organization of such important seminars to raise academic standards of the University.
Prof. Iqtidar Mohd. Khan delivered the valedictory address and Prof. Zaffar Ahmad Reishi, Dean Research, KU who was the chief guest and Prof. Asifa Jan, Dean School of Social Sciences, guest of honour delivered their speeches on the occasion.
The institute annual Journal, Insight Islamicus, 2018 and Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray’s book; Exploring the Quran: Concepts and Themes were also released in this session by the Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries. The forenoon technical sessions were presided by Prof. Aejaz Muhammad Sheikh, HOD Linguistics, KU and Prof. Naseem Ahmad Shah, Former Dean School of Social Sciences, University of Kashmir respectively.
Earlier on the inaugural day of the seminar Dean Academic Affairs, KU Prof. Musadiq Amin Sahaf who delivered the presidential address said that spirituality and social justice are deeply co-related.
“The more one concentrates on spirituality the more just and good he will be in his social relationship,” said Prof Sahaf.
Prof. Ishtiyaque Danish, Former Head, Department of Islamic Studies, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address.
Prof. Danish illustrated that spirituality is not to be taken in a narrow sense, it is the building of one’s individuality on eternal principles of Islam and its practical manifestation comes through social justice.
“The Prophet ﷺ was much concerned about extending social justice to all his subjects without any discrimination which made freedom, love and equality flourish in the society,” said Prof Danish.
Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar of the University, who was the guest of honour during the inaugural session also addressed the audience in which he highlighted the role of Islamic spirituality and spiritual personalities in the transformation of a good society with reference to role of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani.
Earlier Prof. Manzoor Ahmad, Head of the Department welcomed the guests and Prof. Abdul Rashid Bhat introduced the theme of the seminar while Dr. Nasir Nabi, Assistant, Prof. presented the vote of thanks.
On the first day, six parallel technical sessions were held in which thirty six papers were presented by the scholars and researchers who had come from various universities/academic centres across the country and the themes include social justice and Mitahaq-i-Madina, human rights, challenges of feminism, sufis role in society, empowerment of women, Sufism and Hindi literature, spirituality and contemporary psychological crisis.

