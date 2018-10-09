Seminar on solid waste management held

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 04:
Speaking in a seminar cum symposium organised by "We The Human" - Forum for Nature and Mankind at Government Women's College Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Speakers including Professor Harbans Singh former Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu and Prof. R. Rampal HoD Environmental Sciences Jammu University expressed their annoyance over non seriousness of Housing Urban Dev & Local bodies Department in creating infrastructural facilities for solid waste management in J&K as per 2016 MSW rules, despite regular monitoring by the state High Court and the Supreme Court of India. EPG Governing Council member Peerzada Fayaz Ahmad from Kashmir said that the status of Solid Waste Management is very poor in the state in general and Kashmir valley in particular.
The Environmental Policy Group along with other groups like "We The Human" has carried on a vigorous campaign to impress upon the authorities and the public about importance of Solid Waste Management in order to prevent health and environmental hazards. It would be in place to mention that The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) filed a Public Interest Litigation-PIL NO 7 Of 2018 to make the Government effectively implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Making an appeal to Governor of the state for his intervention in this serious issue affecting general health of people, Lalit Sharma Adl PCCF (Retd) Secretary (Technical) "We The Human" said that proper disposal of Waste entails segregation at source, efficient carriage and scientific disposal in landfills or incinerators. None of this is being done in our state, shockingly. Even, the J&KPCB has been rendered as mere a toothless body. A peculiar situation has arisen in our state when the concerned authorities are not creating required infrastructure for scientific disposal of daily waste generated as per MSW rules 2016, despite being reprimanded and made accountable by High Court and the Supreme Court of India.
S. Prem Singh said that around twelve nullahas carrying bad and stinky affluents of Jammu city are draining directly in sacred Tawi river from Nagrota to Bhagwati Nagar. A sewerage treatment plant is required immediately to be built up to pass first charge of these nullahs through the treatment plant. But this seems to be on last serial number of priority list maintained by planners & engineers of the Local Body Authorities.
Verma said that the Country had Municipal Solid Waste (Managing & Handling) Rules 2000 which made Municipal Authorities responsible for collection, segregation, storage, transportation, processing and disposal of Solid Waste. It never worked as piles of waste could be seen in every nook and corner.
Following an incident in 2015 when a 7- year old boy died of dengue after being denied treatment by 5 private hospitals the boy’s parents subsequently committed suicide. The Supreme Court impressed upon the Centre & State Governments to frame Solid Waste Management Rules. Hence, Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 were framed by Ministry Of Environment & Forests.
As per reports made public by Ministry of Forest & Environment, Government of India 62 million tons of waste including plastic & bio- medical waste is generated annually out of which about 70 % gets collected and about 25% of that is processed and treated. A lot needs to be done and the involvement of students is very important for wide awareness amongst the people and making authorities accountable.
K. Y S Manhas (Retd Judge) Vice Chairman of "We The Human" informed students that the Solid Waste, in our state, is being dangerously disposed off by dumping in Wetlands, rivers, nallah’s and open spaces. The Chief Justice heading the Division Bench acknowledging the gravity of Solid Waste Management in the State admitted and passed a slew of orders directing Union & State Government’s to apprise it of the measures being taken for disposal of Solid Waste.
Rajeshwar Singh Jasrotia IFS CCF (Retd) also expressed his concern over dilatory attitude adopted by the authorities in establishing scientific landfills and incinerators. The state authorities have failed to create even one such facility in both capital cities of the states where's states like Maharashtra have around fifty land fill sites. In view of growing population, daily waste generated is increasing, but authorities are unable to create facilities required for proper management of such waste. Garbage is littered on roads and foot paths but it is not properly managed. As a result, it may become a source of threat to human life.
Pooja Gupta MD Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Pvt Ltd lauded the role of “We The Human” in creating awareness among public about various serious environmental issues.
Awards were presented to the students who participated in symposium on the subject. Poornima won the symposium whereas Vishakha stood Ist runner up and Muskan was second runner up. Consolation prizes were given to Ivanca, Arya and Tavleen. Mementoes were presented by Pooja Gupta MD Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Pvt Ltd to the Chief Guest and the Guests of Honour.
Pooja Gupta also acknowledged the sincere efforts being put in by "We The Human" in restoration of eroded environment and degraded human values. (KNS)