Seminar on ‘Role of Nusrat-ul-Islam in Contemporary Studies’ held at Islamia High School

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
A seminar titled “Role of Nusrat-ul-Islam in Contemporary Studies” was held here at Islamia High School, Bota Kadal that runs under the aegis of Anjuman-e-Nusrat-ul Islam. The seminar was moderated by General Secretary of the Anjuman, Engineer Muhammad Ibraheem Shah.
The seminar was addressed by all the principles and teaches of the schools affiliated with the Anjuman besides the respected citizens of Lal Bazar area. The prominent speakers include Dr Nazir Ahmed Gilkar, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Baba, Haji Muhammad Altaf, Haji Ghulam Qadir Beig, Editor of the Anjuman Moulana S Rehman Shams spoke on the topic and put forth their valuable suggestions.
The students from various schools also spoke on the topic. During the seminar that evoked tremendous appreciation from the audience. The first position was bagged by Arbeena Farooq of Islamia High School Bota Kadal , second by Arbish Manzoor, of Islamia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal and Khusboo Nabi of Islamia High School Bota Kadal and third position by Muskan Hameed of Islamia High School Bota Kadal, who earned cash rewards and certificates.
The school administration while conveying the message of patron Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to the students, said that the institution will leave no stone unturned to honour the skills of students and to make them compete at all levels by imparting quality education at minimum expense to them.