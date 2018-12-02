Seminar on promoting scientific temper held at SP College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, December 01:
A two-day national seminar on
“Scientific Temper: Nurturing for Future” organized by the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Sri Pratap College Srinagar, Cluster University Srinagar concluded here.
According to an official, around 50 scholars participated in the event. The seminar included several technical sessions besides inaugural and valedictory sessions.
The inaugural session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Javid Ahmad wherein he stressed upon the facts that scientific temper is more of an observation and analysis and expressed his desire to make S.P. College one of the prestigious colleges in the country.
Other speakers while expressing their views highlighted the importance of conducting such workshops to understand nature and the underlying phenomena that finally lead to the development of scientific temper through inquisitive approach and critical analysis.
During his keynote address, Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Sultan Khuru (former Director, Head, Gastroenterology and Chairman Department of Medicine, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar) presented his research work entitled “On the path to the Discovery of Hepatitis E.
While informing that hepatitis E is an emerging global zoonotic disease affecting one-third world population, he explained how this disease spreads and how it can be managed and controlled.
Dr. Ruhi Mushtaq (Head, Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics), introduced the theme of the seminar i.e. an effort to inculcate scientific temper among the participants. The proceedings of the session were coordinated by Dr. Humaira Qadri (Assistant Professor Environmental Science) and Dr. Sadiq Majeed, (Assistant Professor Biotechnology).
The valedictory function was chaired by Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Chatt (Director Colleges). Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah (Principal, Islamia College Srinagar), Dr. Parveen Pandith (Controller exams Central University) and Prof. (Dr.) N.A. Gilkar also spoke on the occasion, the official added.