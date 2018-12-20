Seminar on ‘Kashmiri Contemporary Poetry: form and sensibility’ begins at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 19:
A two-day National Seminar on “Kashmiri Contemporary Poetry: form and sensibility” started here at University of Kashmir (KU) on Wednesday.
The seminar is organized by the Department of Kashmiri, KU and was inaugurated by the acting Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Musadiq A Sahaf.
While inaugurating the seminar Prof Sahaf who was chief guest on the occasion said “There is a dire need to promote Kashmiri literature and language among the masses, especially youth.”
Speaking on the importance of Kashmiri culture Prof Sahaf said “We should not compromise with our culture. In Kashmir we use foreign languages, no word has its inherited meaning, they get it from the society and that’s why there are multiple interpretations. The best thing is that despite the modifications in framework, we need to accommodate our language and culture.”
Prof Shafi Shauq, Prof Gulshan Majeed, Shamshaad Kralwari, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, M.Y Teing, Gh Nabi Khayaal, Mishal Sultanpuri, heads of various departments, students and scholars of KU were also present in the seminar.
A book titled ‘Soun-e- Krend’ by M Y Teing and annual journal of the Kashmiri Department ‘Anhar’ were released on the occasion.
In his presidential remarks Prof Gulshan Majeed said “Our scholars, writers and poets have done a tremendous job for us. It is our duty now to take it forward.”
Prof Shafi Shauq in his key note address said “The need of the hour is to entice our young generation towards Kashmiri literature including poetry. The present situation of Kashmiri literature is that nobody is willing to buy the books of Kashmiri literature or to read them. Our young generation wants to write in English, this is where we need to work and modify the framework so that it can attract them to write in Kashmiri.”
Head, Department of Kashmiri Prof Majrooh Rashid presented the welcome address where as Prof Mehfooza Jan, Chairman Center for Shaikh-ul-Alam Studies, KU presented vote of thanks on the occasion.