Seminar on ‘elimination of violence against women’ held at Natipora

Srinagar, Dec 05:
ELFA INTERNATIONAL in collaboration with Crescent Educational Institute, Natipora Srinagar Wednesday organised a seminar on ‘Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.’
In a statement a spokesperson said the motive of the seminar was to galvanize the role of women and reinforce the idea of gender equality. ELFA INTERNATIONAL has started a 16-day-long campaign which commenced from November 25 and will end on 10th December to mark the International Human Rights Day. The seminar was based on the theme: Orange the World; under the hashtag ‘#HearMeToo’ which was augmented by the UN this year.
The team of ELFA INTERNATIONAL talked about the gender biases. The students carried the fruit orange and donned themselves with orange clothes to align with the theme of this year.
The team of ELFA INTERNATIONAL explained how impunity, silence and stigma against women have restricted the space for women to evolve. They also tried to explain the plight of girls and women experiencing extensive abuse.