Seminar on drug abuse held at DH Budgam

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a seminar on drug abuse was held at Aga Syed Yousuf Memorial (ASYM) district hospital Budgam here on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Nazir Ahmed graced the occasion and informed the gathering about the ill effects of drug addiction.

Senior consultant psychiatry Dr Imtiyaz Mansoor gave a detailed presentation on drug abuse.

Iram, a psychologist from Drug De-Addiction centre, PCR Srinagar highlighted psycho-social aspects of deaddiction.

The seminar was attended by doctors of hospital as well as doctors of medical block Bugdam as well.

Dr Deeba Hameed, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Budgam welcomed participants and gave away momentos to speakers. She highlighted the role of doctors in curbing drug abuse.