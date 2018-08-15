Seminar on drug abuse held at B’la

Baramulla, August 14:
A day-long Seminar on Drug Abuse was today organized by Youth Services and Sports Department in Collaboration with District Police Baramulla at Dak Bungalow Baramulla which witnessed the huge presence of students, civil society members and prominent citizens of the society.
District Development Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash was the Chief Guest while as Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Mir Imtiyaz Hussain was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC stressed the need of spreading the message about the ill effects of drugs to every nook and corner of the district. He asked the concerned to make people aware of drug abuse by way of organizing awareness programmes. He appealed parents and teachers to give moral education to their children so that they can be protected from drugs and other social evils. The DDC said that the people should cooperate with the administration to eradicate the menace of drugs and social evils in the district.
On the occasion, SSP Baramulla said that various stakeholders should play their role in the society so that the menace is completely eradicated. He highlighted the significance of the programme and said that various measures have been taken by the police administration in this regard.
Earlier a rally with a theme “Azadi From Drugs” was held. The rally was attended by a huge number of students, volunteers and prominent citizens of the town. The rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. The rally passed through various roads and streets of new and old town Baramulla and culminated near Karriapa Park.