Seminar on ‘doubling farmers’ income held at Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, DECEMBER 27:
Department of Agriculture, Reasi organised a one-day seminar on ‘Doubling the Farmer’s Income’ at Conference Hall of the DC Office here on Thursday.
According to an official, Director of Agriculture, HK Radan was the chief guest on the occasion, while as DDC Reasi Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode was the guest of honour.
While giving a brief of the activities being carried out by the Department, HK Razdan suggested zoning of agricultural land in the state keeping in view the geography and topography of the area. He also advocated the use of drastic mechanisation of agriculture practices.
He also highlighted the role of better marketing, integrated farming and modern seeds for increased yield and farmer income.
DDC Reasi, on the occasion, called for agro-economic activities involving direct access of farmer to the market. He also stressed on development of entrepreneurship attitude amongst farmers to develop agriculture as a leading industry.
Chief Agriculture Officer, Onkar Singh in his address, highlighted major issues of the farmers’ community. He presented statistics to show the change in agricultural income of farmers over the years since independence.
Presentations were also made on sheep husbandry, organic farming, use of bio fertilisers and biopesticides etc, the official said.